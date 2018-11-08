Paulo Costa Issues Statement After Pulling From Yoel Romero Fight

The UFC just can’t seem to lock down a fight between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

Initially, the middleweight collision was scheduled for UFC 230 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden. However, an injury from Romero forced him to pull off the New York card. The fight was then scheduled to headline the UFC’s first card on ESPN+ in January.

The January 19th event goes down from Brooklyn, New York. Now, Costa has been forced off the card with an injury of his own. He took to Instagram to issue an official statement on the matter. Here’s what the Brazilian had to say:

“Yes, unfortunately I am still injured, the same injury I had before fighting Uriah hall and will be ready to fight in March 2019. I waited for Romero 3 months, he can not wait 2 for me? The belt is coming.”

As for Romero, ESPN reports that he doesn’t want to wait around for the young man to get healthy again. Instead, he’s seeking a fight with former 185-pound champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva. It remains to be seen whether or not the UFC is actually pursuing Silva as a replacement opponent for Romero.

Silva hasn’t competed since defeating Derek Brunson via unanimous decision in February of 2017.