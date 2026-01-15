Daniel Cormier Warns Gable Steveson’s MMA Progress Could Be Limited With Jon Jones As Coach: “Could Slow Him Down”

Daniel Cormier believes there are red flags with Gable Steveson training under his longtime rival, Jon Jones.

Steveson has been widely touted as a future major force in MMA after an explosive professional debut that saw him score a first-round knockout of Braden Peterson at LFA 217 in September.

Gable Steveson MAULS Braden Peterson in the first round of his MMA debut.



The 2020 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling has since shifted his full focus to mixed martial arts and is currently training under the tutelage of former two-division UFC champion and widely regarded all-time great Jones, whom he has praised on multiple occasions for the value of the learning experience.

Gable Steveson is highly regarded as the heavyweight prospect to watch in 2026, with many believing he could rise quickly if he secures a UFC contract. However, UFC Hall of Famer Cormier cautions that the 25-year-old Indiana native may struggle to reach his full potential if he continues training under Jones.

Daniel Cormier Suggests Gable Steveson’s MMA Development Could Stall Under Jon Jones’ Guidance

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Daniel Cormier was asked to share his thoughts on Gable Steveson’s long-term future in MMA. “DC” was generous in his praise, reiterating that Steveson possesses the tools to one day become a heavyweight world champion.

“I believe he has a chance. I believe he has a real chance to be a world champion,” Cormier said. “I do believe that him doing Dirty Boxing, where he essentially takes away his greatest skill and the willingness to do that, goes well toward him becoming a world champion.

However, the former two-division champ also issued a clear warning, suggesting that Steveson’s progress could stall if he continues training under the influence of Jon Jones, arguing it may ultimately limit how far he can go in the sport.

“I believe that there are some other factors that may slow him down… his coach is Jon Jones. I think that as long as he lets the other coaches coach him, yes. But if Jon is actually coaching him, I don’t know… I don’t even think Gable is ever going to fall into that trap of making those mistakes.”

Gable Steveson last competed at Anthony Pettis FC 21 in November, where he delivered a first-round knockout of Kevin Hein to extend his professional MMA record to 2-0.

Before that outing, Steveson tested himself in the hybrid promotion Dirty Boxing at DBX 4 in October, scoring a blistering 15-second knockout of Billy Swanson.