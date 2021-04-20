Corey Anderson is certainly enjoying life at Bellator.

The American went 2-0 with his new promotion following a third-round win over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the quarterfinals of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix.

Another two wins would see “Overtime” realize his dream of becoming a world champion. That notably means more fame and money — not that Anderson isn’t making bank at Bellator.

In fact, he claims he made double what he did in a 7-year stint with the UFC with just two Bellator fights.

“UFC gave me the career…Bellator gave me the life!! In 2 fights 6 months with Bellator, I’ve made double of what I did in 15 fights (11 wins 2 bonuses) 7 years with UFC. Now I live and enjoy life to the fullest with my family everyday! Let that marinate…. #blessed #worth”

It’s no surprise that Anderson is making more money at Bellator. After all, many ex-UFC fighters have done the same thanks to the fact that they can have their own sponsors again.

But to make more than his entire stint in the UFC? That’s certainly damning on the UFC’s part.