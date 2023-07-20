Former UFC champion reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov pulling out for his fight against Corey Sandhagen.

Nurmagomedov was around six weeks out from the biggest opportunity of his blossoming career, as the 27-year-old was scheduled to face Sandhagen on August 5. After numerous cries that no one was accepting to fight him, Nurmagomedov would have the opportunity to leapfrog half the division with Sandhagen being ranked No.4.

However, the No.11 ranked Nurmagomedov has been forced to withdraw from the contest after suffering a shoulder injury. The news of course was disappointing to fans, not only because of the intriguing matchup not playing out, but also to not getting to see the highly touted Nurmagomedov the anticipated step up in class.

Conor McGregor reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov’s withdrawal

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor and the Nurmagomedov clan do not see eye-to-eye, and it also probably wouldn’t shock you to learn that Conor McGregor took the opportunity to land a quick jab at the young Nurmagomedov’s expense.

In a now-deleted Tweet, the Irishman sent out the message ‘C’est de famille’, translating to ‘runs in the family’.

McGregor has been vocal throughout his career about his disdain for pulling out of fights, in fact refusing to do so on multiple occasions with significant injuries. Even so, it is unfair to criticize Nurmagomedov, or any fighter for that matter, for pulling out due to serious injuries.

There has been no official time frame for when Nurmagomedov is expected to return to action, and it will be a serious blow to the Dagestani after building up a good run of form and activity last year.

The UFC have now found a replacement for Nurmagomedov in the form of Rob Font, who will now fight Sandhagen over five rounds.

