Conor McGregor Responds To Conan O’Brien’s UFC Challenge

Conor McGregor wants to not only fight Conan O’Brien but also one big Hollywood movie star for shares in the UFC.

It all started when O’Brien jokingly offered a challenge to McGregor for a fight inside of the Octagon for his shares in the UFC. It didn’t take long for the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion to respond.

He saw the article that was published by TMZ and took to his official Twitter account to give his reaction. He wants to fight the longtime television host and comedian as well as Mark Wahlberg in the same night for double the amount of shares in the Las Vegas-based promotion. He wrote the following:

“Challenge accepted Conan! I’ll whoop you and Wahlberg in the same night. Double shares for the Double Champ!”

Challenge accepted Conan!

I’ll whoop you and Walhberg in the same night.

Double shares for the Double Champ! https://t.co/lFvVEb41Eh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 2, 2019

McGregor has not fought since his submission loss to undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He was linked to a fight against Donald Cerrone for a fight in July.

However, those talks went away due to the reports that the promotion wanted them to be in a co-headliner spot of the card during International Fight Week.