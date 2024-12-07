Conor McGregor Reacts to BKFC 69’s Record-Breaking 2.9-Second Knockout

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on the record knockout from BKFC 69 last night.

Over the course of the last few years, BKFC has served as the premier form of bare-knuckle boxing entertainment. They have become an important piece of the puzzle in the combat sports space, and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems like they’re building towards earning even more credibility.

Of course, in order to keep climbing the ladder of success, they need to create new stars to go alongside their established talent. That’s one of the things BKFC has been so good at, and during their BKFC 69 event, we saw plenty of names compete who casual fans may not be particularly familiar with.

In one of the fights, Justin Watson went head to head with Cole Ferrell. In what was a pretty remarkable ending, and beginning, Watson managed to knock Ferrell out in a little over two seconds. As it stands, it seems to be one of the quickest knockouts we’ve ever seen in combat sports.

Conor McGregor, who is a part-owner of BKFC, reacted to what went down on his Instagram story.

Conor McGregor responds to quick BKFC knockout

“The world’s fastest KO! Wow!”

As we know, it’s been a tough few weeks for Conor McGregor – and that’s us putting it likely. When you consider how many brands have distanced themselves from him, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not BKFC is seen to be promoting their association as heavily in the days and weeks that lie ahead.

As for the company itself, it’s really exciting to consider where they could go from here. They already have a wealth of experience behind them when it comes to putting on big events, and given the financial backing they have, who knows what could be next.