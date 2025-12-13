Aleksandr Chizov Flatlines Connor Hughes in the 3rd to win Lightweight Tournament – PFL Lyon Highlights

Aleksandr Chizov collected his eighth career KO at PFL Lyon to win the 2025 PFL Europe Lightweight Tournament Championship.

Strikes were fairly even in the opening round, with both fighters drawing blood and landing big blows. Hughes opened the second stanza, causing a nasty cut near Chizov’s left eye after landing a booming right hand. Hughes pressured his opponent against the fence and scored the first takedown of the fight, though it wasn’t long before Chizov would wall-walk his way back up.

Chivzov recovered and fought his way back into the round, though the second clearly belonged to Hughes on the scorecards.

However, none of that mattered in the third.

Moments into the round, Chizov delivered a combination punctuated by a vicious right that caught Hughes clean on the chin, sending him crashing to the canvas. No follow-up strikes necessary.

Official Result: Aleksandr Chizov def. Connor Hughes via KO (right hook) at 0:50 of Round 3 to win the PFL Europe Lightweight Tournament Final.

