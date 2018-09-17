Colby Covington Threatens To Bury Tyron Woodley With His ‘Ace Of Spades’

Interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is doing his part to hype a title fight with the real champion Tyron Woodley.

Covington recently sat down with BJPenn.com for an interview. In it, he compared Woodley to Hillary Clinton and himself to Donald Trump. “Chaos” also referred to Woodley as a ‘soft *** liberal snowflake.’

“It’s been built,” Covington said. “The hooks are in. The world needs to know the way the event needs to be marketed. He’s a soft *ss little liberal snowflake. I’m a f*ck*ng bad *ss mother f*ck*ng Republican. He’s like Hillary Clinton in a way. He’s crooked. That’s why we call him two-faced Tyron. You can’t trust anything he says. I’m more like Trump. I’m grabbing all these p-ss**s, and I’m putting them in their place.”

Obviously, Covington doesn’t care about ruffling peoples’ feathers. He actually compared the welterweight champion of the world to the former first lady. However, “Chaos” eluded to the fact that he has some serious ‘dirt’ on Woodley. Although Covington wouldn’t go into detail about his potentially damming information about Woodley, he did say it could ruin the champion’s career.

“There’s some things,” he concluded. “I got some ace of spades in my back pocket. If that dude, if he slips up with anything, he’s… I got real dirt on him. I know some real sh-t. Some real storylines that would ruin his career, and ruin his life, really.”

A match-up between Covington and Woodley has been rumored for a UFC 230 pay-per-view on November 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.