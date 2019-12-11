Colby Covington: Kamaru Usman’s Training Partners Say He’s On EPO

Spread the word!













Last month, upon the announcement of their UFC 245 main event, Colby Covington accused UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman of using EPO.

Covington, however, did not divulge his sources – until now. Speaking to “The Schmo” in a recent interview, Covington suggests he’s heard from Usman’s training partners that “The Nigerian Nightmare” is on EPO.

“My sources are, I’ve heard a lot of second hand from a lot of his training partners that – they’ve said that they know for a fact that he’s on EPO, he’s been doing steroids his whole career,” Covington said.

“I think his strength coach is a doctor. Also, he has another guy that used to train at their gym, I can’t remember the guy’s name, but he used to give all the guys steroids back in the day in the MMA world, so you might want to look into that guy.”

Usman and Covington meet this Saturday (December 14, 2019) in the UFC 245 main event on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Covington and Usman are both very dominant inside the Octagon, with very similar styles. Both men possess great wrestling ability, and can keep a ridiculous pace that nearly none of their opponents have been able to match.

When the two heated rivals finally clash inside the Octagon, it will be interesting to see who can impose their will on the other and come out on top.

What do you make of Covington’s accusations that Usman is using MMA?