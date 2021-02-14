Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is sure he will face his former teammate turned rival TJ Dillashaw for the third time.

The pair have fought twice previously with Dillashaw emerging victoriously on both occasions. In 2017, ‘No Love’ suffered the first loss of his professional career when he attempted to make the first defence of his 135lb belt against Dillashaw. One year later and Garbrandt was again on the end of a TKO defeat when the pair rematched.

In an interview with UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan, Garbrandt admitted his mind wasn’t right heading into his fights with Dillashaw, he said.

“My mental state was not what it should have been to go in against a guy like TJ. And we can fast forward to where he got popped and this and that. TJ can be on that stuff and he still can’t beat me when I’m focused and mentally there and I’m in there, I’m excited.”

Dillashaw has since served a two-year ban after he tested postitive for EPO in the aftermath of his defeat against Henry Cejudo.

Garbrandt is happy his old rival will return to the sport in 2021.

‘No Love’ is confident he will get the chance to avenge his losses to Dillashaw.

“I’m glad that he’s coming back, he’s got to prove to himself.” Garbrandt said. “And it’s a big fight for me to come back to in the future. That’s going to happen. I feel like TJ caught me at a time where mentally I was not in the best state of mind to go in there and be a champion. That’s why it was taken from me. I wasn’t doing the right things, the slight edge things. He capitalized and I look back on it — there’s a little bit of insanity. You got to be insane to repeat the same thing and expect a different outcome.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you think Cody Garbrandt could beat TJ Dillashaw if they fought a third time?