Cody Garbrandt Returns Against Raphael Assuncao At UFC Columbus

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will get his wish. ESPN is reporting that Garbrandt will return at UFC Columbus on March 28 in Ohio.

Garbrandt will be taking on fellow top-ranked 135-pounder Raphael Assuncao. The UFC has yet to officially announce the matchup. Garbrandt vs. Assuncao headlines a UFC Columbus card that will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Currently, Garbrandt is on a three-fight losing streak, his most recent defeat coming via knockout in March to Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235. Now, Garbrandt hopes to get back on the winning track against Assuncao. The Brazilian has also fallen on hard times as of late. After having a four-fight win streak snapped, the 37-year-old has suffered back-to-back losses against Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes.

A win over a former champion in Garbrandt would be a huge boost for Assuncao and his hopes of getting back into the title hunt.

