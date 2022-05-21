Making good on his move to the UFC — Chidi Njokuani, the younger brother of Octagon alum, Anthony Njokuani — has his second victory under the promotion’s banner, this time stopping Serbian contender, Dusko Todorovic with a devastating first round step-in elbow knockout at UFC Vegas 55.

Njokuani, an alum of both Bellator MMA and Dana White‘s Contender Series — debuted in the Octagon back in February, stopping Marc-Andre Barriault with a series of strikes in just 16 seconds, however, this time out against Todorovic — he was almost forced to the second round.

The renowned kickboxer showed off his offensive grappling chops in the early exchanges, attempting to setup first a guillotine, and then transitioning to a D’Arce choke which ultimately failed.

After a lengthy spell at the Octagon fence in the clinch, Njokuani found some separation, and following a series of knee strikes, exploded with a massive right elbow — dropping Todorovic with just 12 seconds remaining in the opening round to land his second UFC victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Chidi Njokuani’s elbow knockout win over Dusko Todorovic