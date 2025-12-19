Cherneka Johnson Beats Amanda Galle in Bloody Brawl to Retain Undisputed Crown – Paul vs. Joshua Highlights

Cherneka Johnson delivered a gritty performance against Amanda Galle during the Paul vs. Joshua prelims, improving her record to 19-2 and retaining the undisputed bantamweight world title.

Johnson came out swinging from the get-go, but an unintentional clash of heads left the defending champ with a cut near her left eyebrow. Moments into the second round, another clash of heads occured, resulting in Galle sustaining a cut of her own.

Despite both fighters being a bloody mess early on, neither backed down, delivering an entertaining scrap that was heavy on offense and very little defense.

In the end, it was Johnson who would walk away with the victory, outlanding her opponent 135 to 124 and landing at a higher clip.

Official Result: Cherneka Johnson def. Amanda Galle via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 97-93) to retain the undisputed bantamweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Cherneka Johnson vs. Amanda Galle: