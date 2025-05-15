Charles Oliveira vows to win title in UFC 317 comeback fight: ‘It should’ve never left’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has confidence to burn ahead of his return at UFC 317 next month, claiming the divisional crown will return to his waist — from where is should not have “left” as far as he’s concerned.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked divisional contender, has been sidelined since November of last year, landing a second career win over former title challenger, Michael Chandler.

It came as his second win over the former Bellator MMA kingpin, following a prior knockout win over the veteran to scoop the vacant lightweight crown in a main event clash back in 2021.

And next month, the Brazilian will receive his third vacant title charge in the promotion — as he welcomes former featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria back to the weight class in a main event clash at UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

Charles Oliveira vows to reclaim crown at UFC 317

Insisting he would not return to action unless he was booked in a title clash next, Oliveira has got his wish. And has vowed to reclaim the lightweight crown — a throne in which he believes he should never have lost.

“46 days for this belt to return where it should’ve never left,” Charles Oliveira posted on social media.

Charles Oliveira is ready to be the UFC lightweight champion again 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FtdfAgLH3t — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) May 14, 2025

However, reacting to the Sao Paulo star’s comments, former featherweight titleholder, Topuria has his own thoughts on how a pairing will play out. As far as he’s concerned, a finish in his favor is more than likely. But he wants to inflict the least amount of pain and damage on the Brazilian as possible.

“I feel really sorry for Charles Oliveira,” Ilia Topuria told EuroSport. “Whatever is least painful for him, that’s what I’ll do. Because I like him a lot.”