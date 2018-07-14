Chad Mendes Bulldozes Myles Jury In First UFC Win Since 2015

Chad Mendes returned in style against Myles Jury.

After being away from competition since Dec. 2015, Mendes was finally back in action. Sharing the Octagon with him was Jury. The two clashed inside the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Not much action was happening in the early going. Mendes blocked a head kick and fired a leg kick. A body punch was there for “Money.” A hard left hand cracked the jaw of Jury and he fell to the mat. Mendes fired off ground-and-pound strikes and that was it. Mendes returns with a bang.

Final Result: Chad Mendes def. Myles Jury via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:52