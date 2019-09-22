Carla Esparza Says UFC Mexico City Fan Poured Beer On Her Following Win

Spread the word!













Carla Esparza’s win over Alexa Grasso was not well-received and one fan made sure to let her know.

Esparza defeated Grasso via majority decision in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City on Saturday night. Many felt Grasso had done enough to win the fight, but as the scorecards were read out, the crowd let their disapproval be heard.

And according to Esparza, one fan did it in more ways than one by pouring beer on her as she was walking out of the Octagon.

Carla Esparza just told us backstage someone poured a beer on her when she was walking out of the octagon. September 22, 2019

“I hate that type of behavior,” she said after the fight (via BJ Penn). “This is a sport. We all go out there and we give it our all. We work so hard to lead up to these fights. I wish those people — obviously that’s not everyone here — would have more respect.”

However, the former strawweight champion is not letting that affect her overall experience in Mexico:

“It put a damper on (the experience), but I’ve been so welcomed here in Mexico,” she added. “Even a family opened their home to me, their gym to me. There’s been so many amazing fans out here, so it doesn’t put a bad taste in my mouth for all of Mexico.

“I have Mexican blood in it. There’s so many amazing people here, it’s just unfortunate there’s some bad apples in the crowd.”

Of course, the entire crowd went crazy when the main event was called off due to a no contest. Given this news as well, it doesn’t speak well for the fans in attendance.

What do you think of the UFC Mexico City crowd?