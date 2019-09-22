Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso UFC Mexico City Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. September 21, 2019) in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City, Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso met in a women’s strawweight contest.

Both fighters were looking to make it two wins in a row in an attempt to climb the rankings and enter title contention. And the fight did not disappoint. Fans got to witness a back-and-forth war that saw both Esparza and Grasso have their moments.

In the end, Esparza won a majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28) much to the disapproval of the Mexico City crowd.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of Esparza vs. Grasso? Do you agree with the decision?