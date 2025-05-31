Armando Resendiz Stuns Caleb Plant, Scores Split Decision to Win WBA Interim Title – Plant vs. Resendi Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Armando Resendiz scored perhaps the biggest upset of 2025 thus far, defeating Caleb Plant to claim the WBA interim super middleweight championship on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Despite his usual slow start, Plant appeared to have things well in hand throughout the first few rounds. Even his corner thought him to be up 3-1 or 4-0 a third of the way through the title tilt. However, the tide began to turn in the fifth round when a pair of well-placed body blows appeared to impact Plant.

The body shots paid dividends in the sixth when Resendiz had Plant on wobbly legs with a flurry punctuated by a stiff left hand that connected clean.

From that point on, Resendiz maintained control of the fight and marched to the biggest win of his professional boxing career.

Official Result: Jose Armando Resendiz def. Caleb Plant via split decision (116-112, 113-115, 116-112)

Check Out Highlights from Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz:

