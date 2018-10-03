Brian Ortega Is Ready If McGregor Or Khabib Gets Injured For UFC 229

We’re just days out from Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As of this writing, the main event remains intact with no injuries to report of. The only concern surrounding this fight is whether or not it will actually happen. Khabib has a history of having bad luck before big fights – whether it be himself or his opponent suffering injuries.

If things go terribly wrong, however, UFC featherweight Brian Ortega tells TMZ Sports that he’s ready to step in and save the card:

“I always stay ready,” Ortega said. “There’s a lot of money on the line for that one, I doubt someone is going to get injured. But I’ve been wrong many times, so, who knows? I’m sure I’m in line, I’m sure there’s a lot of other fighters in line – but yeah, I’d definitely jump in if something happened. “These are the kind of fights I’d jump in on last minute – to save the card. Not no other fights like the last situation we had. When they wanted me to fight that clown, you know?”

Ortega likely won’t be the UFC’s first option should McGregor or Khabib pull this weekend. Currently, UFC 229 is co-main evented by a tremendous 155-pound match-up. Former lightweight titleholders Tony Ferguson and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis will fight on the card.

Should anything go wrong with the event, one would assume Ferguson or Pettis will the UFC’s first call. McGregor and Khabib are competing for the UFC lightweight title. It’s being called the biggest fight in the promotion’s history.

UFC 229 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018).