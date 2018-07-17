Brendan Schaub Addresses Drama With Dana White

Brendan Schaub has addressed his latest beef with UFC President Dana White.

The former UFC heavyweight star turned podcaster and comedian spoke about the latest drama with the UFC boss on the latest episode of his MMA podcast, Below The Belt, where he talked about the issues and how there is too much negativity in this world.

If you recall, just last week, there was a miscommunication stemming from one of UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya’s Instagram posts after the rising prospect thought Shuab was criticizing him after his latest fight at the TUF 27 Finale, which is when White ripped the former UFC star and they went back and forth on social media firing shots at each other.

“There’s a reason [that] after I launched that tweet, that Instagram comment. There’s a reason why I had. I mean tons of fighters reach out to me. Tons of UFC employees reach out to me. Tons of employees from Reebok reach out to me, former fighters, media members. Why do you think that is? Cause everyone’s thinking this, [Dana White] motivates by fear. That’s not a way to run a business. That’s not the way to do things, it’s 2018. You can’t do that. Why do you think all of those people are reaching out to me? Why do you think this is getting so many likes? Why do you think this is the topic of all this stuff? Cause you’re a d**k and no one can say anything cause they’re scared to lose their job. I’m not, I need nothing from you. I need no approval, I don’t need promotion, I don’t work for you, I do none of that. I tell the truth, you’re a d**k. You’re a d**k man, you’ve made it, you’re at the top of the mountain shouting but don’t shout negativity.”

Schaub would go onto say that the actions of White regarding people losing their jobs as he pointed out White getting Ariel Helwani fired from FOX is petty and that people who have made it in life, aren’t petty and don’t have these ego problems. He also stated that coming after him is insane.

Schaub made it clear in his response to the whole situation that he understands why Adesanya was upset even though the situation wasn’t solely what he thought it was and that when he would be criticized when he was fighting, he would use that as fire for his next fight and has no issues with the prospect.