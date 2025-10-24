Why Brendan Allen Knows He Has An Advantage Over Khamzat Chimaev: Bigger and Better Cardio

Brendan Allen believes he’ll have two distinct advantages in a potential clash with middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev.

‘All In’ scored the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career at UFC Vancouver, forcing Reinier de Ridder to quit on his stool just before the fifth and final round.

The victory moved Allen up to the No. 5 spot in the middleweight rankings, potentially putting him one big win away from his first crack at the division’s top prize.

“I think our wrestling and jiu-jitsu can kind of counteract each other and kind of eliminate those two things for us where maybe he doesn’t want to wrestle as much,” Allen told Submission Radio while discussing a potential clash with Chimaev. “Um, and then it’s just going to be striking. And I think that’s where I beat him. “I definitely think my endurance is better. I think I’m bigger than I’m trying to think. I’m probably bigger than everyone that he’s fought. Maybe.”



Chimaev captured the 185-pound crown in August, handily defeating ex-titleholder Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to find out who ‘Borz’ would defend his belt against first.

Brendan Allen calls out ‘Quiet’ Dricus Du Plessis

The consensus appears to have landed on Nassourdine Imavov, who currently sits on a five-fight win streak, including a vicious second-round knockout of Israel Adesanya and, most recently, a unanimous decision W over Caio Borralho. ‘The Sniper’ also holds a victory over Allen, having bested ‘All In’ back in September 2024.

As for Allen, there are a few options for his next opponent, chief among them being a long-awaited showdown with Du Plessis.