Breaking: Yair Rodriguez Out Of UFC 228 Fight With Injury

MMA has been dealt some saddening news with Yair Rodriguez out of one of MMA’s best 145-pound match-ups.

“El Pantera” is out of his scheduled match-up with Zabit Magomedsharipov due to injury according to ESPN.com.

Rodriguez recently underwent a public spat with the UFC. The Mexican prospect was even released from the UFC. He appeared to smooth that out rather quickly. Rodriguez then signed on to face the surging Magomedsharipov soon thereafter. He’s now been forced off the pay-per-view card from Dallas, Texas.

Rodriguez has been out of action since a devastating TKO loss to former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at May 2017’s UFC 211.

Magomedsharipov, meanwhile, has won all three of his UFC bouts. The Dagestani debuted in the octagon in September 2017. He defeated Kyle Bochniak in a “Fight of the Year” at UFC 223.

UFC 228 is headlined by a Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till title fight. Valentina Shevchenko will look for her first UFC title against Nicco Montano in the co-main. The fight will be Montano’s first title defense of the women’s 125-pound belt.

The UFC is currently looking for a replacement to face Magomedosharipov. Rodriguez, meanwhile, will look to recover. His extended absence just got even longer as a result.