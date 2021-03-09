BRAVE CF is gearing up for an MMA festival, with the promotion set to stage four events over 21 days. Starting with BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination on March 11, the festivities will peak on April 1 with BRAVE CF 50. The company has now announced the full lineup for the biggest show in its history, and the card is looking stacked, with the promotion bringing up its fifty with not one but three title bouts, as well as two BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title Tournament matchups.

Headlining the card will be a super welterweight clash that will see defending champion Jarrah Al-Silawi put his title on the line against Ismail Naurdiev. The “Jordanian Lion” is one of BRAVE’s biggest stars and has an 8-1 record under the company’s banner. Former UFC veteran Ismail Naurdiev will provide Al-Silawi will a real test of his abilities.

In the co-main event, lightweight champion Amin Ayoub will take on Ahmed “The Butcher Amir” in the first title defense of his reign. Ayoub captured the title from Cleiton Silva at BRAVE CF 44 after stopping the then champion in the fourth round with a brutal KO.

The third title fight will be for the light heavyweight championship title has not had a home since Klidson Abreu vacated the title back in 2018. This matchup will see middleweight champion Mohammad Fakhreddine taking on Mohammed Said Maalem. If Fakhreddine wins, he will become BRAVE’s first-ever two-division champion.

Here is the full lineup for BRAVE CF 50 below.

– Maciej Gierszewski vs Stefan Zvijer Lightweight – Magomed Magomedov vs Yann Liasse