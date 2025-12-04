Brandon Moreno’s view on possible Henry Cejudo fight

UFC flyweight star Brandon Moreno has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Henry Cejudo.

As we know, Brandon Moreno is one of the best flyweights of his generation – and perhaps one of the greatest of all time. This weekend, he will attempt to make his case for another title shot as he prepares to go head to head with Tatsuro Taira who, in his own right, is also hunting down a championship opportunity.

Brandon Moreno has faced the best of the best at 125 pounds and we all know he isn’t willing to shy away from a challenge. The same can be said for Henry Cejudo, who is set to retire from mixed martial arts for the second time after UFC 323 when he takes on Payton Talbott.

However, Cejudo did suggest that the UFC could convince him otherwise by giving him “a big fight with some other Mexican”, with many taking that to believe that he was referring to Brandon Moreno. Now, the man himself has responded during a recent media scrum.

Brandon Moreno on possible Henry Cejudo fight

“I saw the interview. I thought that rivalry was dead, but the guy is still thinking of me. That’s crazy,” Moreno told MMA Junkie and other media at the UFC 323 media day on Wednesday. “Right now, I’m super focused. In the past, we had our bad blood, and right now I’m just super focused on fighting in the flyweight division, get the title back.

“I don’t think he’s going to make that cut again (from bantamweight). So that’s it. I wish him all the best. I wish him all best, I wish him all the success in his fight against Payton Talbott because Payton is an incredible opponent. I don’t know what his real mentality against me is because the people get cameras in their faces, and everything changes.”

