UFC Athlete Brad Tavares Names All The Foods He Adds Ketchup To: "If I don’t have ketchup, I can’t eat it."

Brad Tavares loves ketchup.

The UFC’s middleweight mainstay enjoys the simple foods in life like eggs, rice, and Kraft Dinner. But if he doesn’t have a healthy helping of ketchup to go with it, no thanks.

“Bro, eggs and rice must have ketchup,” Tavares told MMA Junkie. “That, like eggs and rice is like my favorite probably all-around meal. And if I don’t have ketchup, I can’t eat it. I would like, say I made eggs and rice for breakfast and I looked in the fridge and there was no ketchup. I would hop in the car, probably run to 7-Eleven because that’s the closest gas station store to my house, and grab a couple packets of ketchup… I eat my mac and cheese with ketchup.”



While eating eggs and even macaroni and cheese with ketchup isn’t entirely out of the ordinary stateside, it sounds like the Hawaii native is more fond of the condiment than the food he’s putting it on.

Brad Tavares looks to get back into the win column in 2026

Coming up short in three of his last four, Tavares will look to get back into the win column this March when he meets Eryk Anders at a Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Overall, Tavares is 16-11 under the UFC banner, with 14 of his wins coming via decision.

Notably, he holds victories over former middleweight titleholder Chris Weidman and Gerald Meerschaert. In his most recent outing, Tavares suffered a third-round KO loss against Polish knockout artist Robert Bryczek at UFC Paris.