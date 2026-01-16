Boxing Great SLAMS Daniel Cormier Over Jon Jones Comments: “This Guy Has to Chill”

Claressa Shields thinks Daniel Cormier needs to take his dislike of Jon Jones down a notch.

It’s no secret that the fierce rivalry between Cormier and Jones that kicked off more than a decade ago is still burning just as bright as it did in 2015. Recently, ‘DC’ stoked the flames once again while discussing the potential of Olympic gold medalist-turned top MMA prospect Gable Steveson.

The five-time All-American has been making waves since scoring three knockouts in his first three combat sports appearances, including a 15-second KO of Billy Swanson at DBX 4 in October.

With a move to the UFC all but guaranteed, Steveson has been busy honing his MMA skills with the help of former two-division titleholder and consensus GOAT, Jon Jones.

But if Steveson really wants to reach his full potential inside the Octagon, working exclusively with ‘Bones’ may not be the best approach. At least, that’s what Cormier seems to think.

“I believe he has a real chance to be a world champion,” Cormier said of Steveson on The Ariel Helwani Show. I do believe that him doing Dirty Boxing, where he essentially takes away his greatest skill, and the willingness to do that, bodes well to him becoming a world champion. I believe there are some factors that may slow down [that trajectory] — his coach is Jon Jones. “As long as he lets the other coaches coach him, yes. But if Jon is actually coaching him, I don’t know.”

Claressa Shields Reacts to Daniel Cormier’s latest dig at ‘Bones’

Cormier’s comments appeared to strike a nerve with Shields, prompting the ‘GWOAT’ to lash out.

“I hate haters like this,” Shields wrote on X. “Not liking @JonnyBones is one thing. But to say Gable won’t make it far with Jonny as his coach is crazy! Jonny is a great coach, he helped me win some MMA fights! He’s very smart inside that cage! He has real knowledge plus championship experience. This guy has to chill.”

Cormier and Jones squared off twice inside the Octagon, with ‘Bones’ winning both encounters. However, their latter clash at UFC 214 was later ruled a no-contest after Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.