Bo Nickal confirms Yoel Romero wrestling match after Yoel’s huge victory

Bo Nickal vs Yoel Romero is set to go down at RAF 5 in the wake of Romero’s victory over Pat Downey last weekend.

As we know, Bo Nickal is one of the most intriguing prospects in all of mixed martial arts. Following a nasty loss to Reinier de Ridder, the first of his MMA career, Nickal bounced back with a nice win in his most recent outing against Rodolfo Vieira with a nice head kick knockout. Now, he’s set to start the new year in style with a rearranged wrestling match against the one and only Yoel Romero.

At the age of 48, Yoel Romero scored an insane tech fall win over Pat Downey in a wrestling showdown over the weekend, and looked pretty great doing it. Bo Nickal, of course, is a phenomenal wrestler in his own right, but the sheer strangeness of this possible collision has got a lot of people interested in seeing how it might go – and rightfully so.

Romero made it known in the immediate aftermath that he still wants to test himself against the 29-year-old Bo Nickal, and on social media, Bo declared that he also wants it to happen, which it will in the first few weeks of 2026.

Give me Yoel — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) December 21, 2025

Jan 10 let's do it! Time to have fun @RAFWrestlingUSA — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) December 21, 2025

It’s certainly fun to see wrestling encounters like this getting booked, if only because of how unusual they are. These two men are at very different stages in their respective careers and while many would like to see Nickal focus on improving even further in the world of mixed martial arts, nobody can deny that this is the kind of match-up that will get people interested in RAF, and that has to be a good thing.