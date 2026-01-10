Bo Nickal agrees that he was rushed into big UFC fights too quickly

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has said that he agrees with coach Mike Brown that he was pushed into big UFC fights too quickly.

As we know, Bo Nickal has been viewed as one of the most interesting prospects in all of mixed martial arts for the last few years. While he picked up a nice knockout win in his most recent outing, his fight before that saw him suffer a nasty loss at the hands of Reinier de Ridder – which was the first of his professional career.

As you can imagine, a lot of Bo Nickal’s haters were quick to dismiss him and suggest that he’s overrated. He’s clearly a very talented fighter and still has a lot of time left on the clock to prove that to the world, but we would think that the promotion will want to be a bit slower with his progression, if only because they realize how big of a star he could actually be.

In a recent interview, his coach Mike Brown suggested the UFC was too quick to put him into big time fights. In a response on social media, Bo Nickal had the following to say.

Very true and I appreciate every one that’s helped me along the way including Coach Mike and my management. We are all in this together and we will keep improving daily. I am grateful for everyone around me and all of my support. https://t.co/kl9fdzcVTO — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 10, 2026

Bo Nickal agrees with coach’s view

Brown: “He was moving a bit too fast. We all knew it. He knew it. I knew it. Management knew it. But he was also getting paid very well. You’re not going to get the big bucks if you’re fighting guys on the prelims.”

From here, it’ll be interesting to see how the career of Nickal progresses.