BKFC Knucklemania VI Announced Heavyweight Title Clash – Rothwell, Arlovski, Romero, Hunt, and More

BKFC has officially announced KNUCKLEMANIA VI on February 7th, and the promotion is delivering a heavyweight clash that pits two UFC legends against each other at the top of the card. Ben Rothwell, the current BKFC Heavyweight World Champion, is set to defend his title against Andrei Arlovski.

BKFC Knucklemania VI

Rothwell earned his championship in January 2025 at KNUCKLEMANIA V in Philadelphia, where he spectacularly finished former champion Mick Terrill in just 36 seconds with a devastating right hand that dropped him immediately.

The American heavyweight has made the transition to bareknuckle boxing look seamless since his BKFC debut at BKFC 30, where he obliterated Bobo O’Bannon in 19 seconds with a sickening uppercut. Standing 6’4″ with one of the larger reaches in any division, Rothwell brings calculated pressure and heavy hands that opponents consistently fail to answer.

Arlovski, the Belarusian powerhouse who held the UFC heavyweight championship from 2005 to 2006, boasts the record for most wins (23) in UFC heavyweight history. At 46 years old, the former title holder made his bareknuckle debut at BKFC 76 in June 2025 against Josh Copeland, winning via technical knockout in the fourth round after his original opponent, Geronimo dos Santos, withdrew.

Arlovski‘s striking has evolved over his quarter-century career from pure power puncher to technical striker, and facing an opponent without the threat of takedowns could unleash that vintage “Pitbull” power that made him such a threat in the UFC. The matchup between Rothwell and Arlovski carries heavyweight history, Rozenstruik knocked out both men, taking out Arlovski in just 29 seconds at UFC 244 in November 2019.

The co-main event features Yoel Romero stepping into the ring against Lorenzo Hunt. Romero, 48, made his BKFC debut in September 2025 at BKFC 80 in Hollywood, Florida, where he dismantled Theo Doukas with multiple knockdowns before securing a second-round TKO. The Cuban Olympic wrestler and “Soldier of God” continues to compete at a high level despite his age, having told multiple media outlets he intends to retire at the same age as Bernard Hopkins, which is 52.

The third confirmed bout involves British lightweight king Ben Bonner, who earned his BKFC 70kg Lightweight title in June 2025 at BKFC 76 in Fort Worth, Texas. Bonner knocked down Tony “Loco” Soto in both the first and second rounds on just eight days’ notice to secure a unanimous decision victory.

The rematch with Soto has been scheduled for KNUCKLEMANIA VI as both fighters look to settle business. Bonner, an exclusive bareknuckle boxer since 2023, carries confidence that’s impossible to ignore, he’s stated on the record that he believes he’s the baddest man on the planet at 155 pounds and won’t struggle with anyone in a full training camp. He previously fought at Newcastle in November 2024 where Conor McGregor was in attendance and toasted him with Irish stout after he knocked out his opponent.​

This lineup brings together proven veterans of different fighting eras and hungry challengers, with championship gold on the line across the heavyweight and lightweight divisions.