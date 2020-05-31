Billy Quarantillo Edges Spike Carlyle In Crazy Fight – UFC Vegas Highlights

Billy Quarantillo got the victory in a crazy back-and-forth war with Spike Carlyle on the UFC Vegas main card.
It looked like Quarantillo was in danger of getting finished early on by an aggressive and explosive Carlyle. However, he managed to survive and had his own moments where he looked like he would finish the fight with multiple triangle choke submission attempts.
In a fight that had scrambles, flurries and plenty of swinging, it was Quarantillo who ended up getting the unanimous decision verdict.
You can watch the highlights below:
What did you think of that fight? Did you agree with the decision?