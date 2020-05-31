Billy Quarantillo Edges Spike Carlyle In Crazy Fight – UFC Vegas Highlights

Spread the word!













Billy Quarantillo got the victory in a crazy back-and-forth war with Spike Carlyle on the UFC Vegas main card.

It looked like Quarantillo was in danger of getting finished early on by an aggressive and explosive Carlyle. However, he managed to survive and had his own moments where he looked like he would finish the fight with multiple triangle choke submission attempts.

In a fight that had scrambles, flurries and plenty of swinging, it was Quarantillo who ended up getting the unanimous decision verdict.

You can watch the highlights below:

"It's like a movie." 😅



Carlyle began the walk back to the corner before the end of the round. #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/uKet8noy7m — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

Swinging to the finish! 👊



How do you score it? 🤔 #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/1uerYbYPzR — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

What did you think of that fight? Did you agree with the decision?