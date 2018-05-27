Betting Odds For UFC Liverpool Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC Liverpool (UFC Fight Night 130) is here, and it goes down today (Sunday, May 27, 2018) from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson in a welterweight bout will headline this show while Neil Magny vs. Craig White in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this six bout main card is Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell in a featherweight bout, Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight in a featherweight bout, Claudio Silva vs. Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout, and Darren Stewart vs. Eric Spicely in a middleweight bout.

According to oddsmakers Thompson, is a -130 favorite over Till, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include White being a +450 underdog against Magny, who is a -600 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/1 p.m. ET)



Stephen Thompson (-130) vs. Darren Till (+110)

Neil Magny (-600) vs. Craig White (+450)

Arnold Allen (-270) vs. Mads Burnell (+130)

Jason Knight (-145) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+125)

Nordine Taleb (-300) vs. Claudio Henrique da Silva (+250)

Eric Spicely (-210) vs. Darren Stewart (+175)



PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/11 a.m. ET)

Tom Breese (-310) vs. Daniel Kelly (+255)

Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (-170) vs. Brad Scott (+150)

Molly McCann (-250) vs. Gillian Robertson (+210)

Lina Lansberg (-130) vs. Gina Mazany (+110)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/10:30 a.m. ET)



Elias Theodorou (-400) vs. Trevor Smith (+325)