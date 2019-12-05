Benson Henderson Injured, Out Of Michael Chandler Rematch At Bellator Japan

Spread the word!













Benson Henderson is out of his scheduled rematch with Michael Chandler at Bellator Japan.

Bellator MMA made the news official, as Henderson has pulled out with an injury, Chandler will now be facing off against Sidney Outlaw.

Henderson and Chandler first met at Bellator 165 in 2016, with Chandler taking home the victory after five rounds inside the cage, via split decision. Chandler, then the Bellator lightweight champion, successfully retained his title. Since, Chandler has dropped the 155-pound title, winning only two of his last three fights.

After the announcement of his pull from Bellator Japan, Henderson released the following statement. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Hey guys, ‘Smooth’ Benson Henderson here,” Henderson said. “I just wanted to take the time to apologize and say that I got an injury, and I will not be able to participate in the December 29 festivities in Japan. I won’t make it out there, I got hurt, I got an injury. I can’t fight, so I’m sorry.

“I’m hoping that Bellator reschedules it for later on, Chandler and I, and we’ll be able to settle some things. I just want to say sorry to all of the Japanese fans. I was stoked to make it back out to Japan and perform for you guys once again, but I’m gonna miss it this time. I’ll make it up to you guys.”

What do you think about Chandler now facing Outlaw after Henderson’s pull?