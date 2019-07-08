Beneil Dariush Pulls From UFC Sacramento, Drakkar Klose Needs New Opponent

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight competitor Beneil Dariush has pulled from next week’s (Sat. July 13, 2019) UFC Sacramento card.

Dariush was initially expected to meet Drakkar Klose on the main card on ESPN+. LowKickMMA’s Cole Shelton has confirmed an initial report by MMA Junkie citing that Dariush was forced to pull from the card due to an injury. No timeline for his return has been given as of this writing.

UFC on ESPN+ 13 goes down from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. In the co-main event, Urijah Faber returns to action against Ricky Simon. The main event will see UFC women’s bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie take on Aspenn Ladd at 135 pounds.

Check out the updated card below:

UFC Sacramento Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd

Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon

Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett

Drakkar Klose vs. opponent TBA

Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman

Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

John Allan vs. Mike Rodriguez

Andre Fili vs. Sheymon Moraes

Nicco Montano vs. Julianna Pena

Darren Elkins vs. Ryan Hall

Jonathan Martinez vs. Liu Pingyuan

Livinha Souza vs. Brianna VanBuren

Benito Lopez vs. Vince Morales

Who would you like to see step in for Dariush against Klose?