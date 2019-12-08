Ben Rothwell Bests Stefan Struve In Odd Fight – UFC DC Highlights

Spread the word!













Ben Rothwell returned to winning ways in what turned out to be one of the oddest fights in recent memory.

Rothwell took on Stefan Struve in a heavyweight encounter on the main card of UFC DC on Saturday night. The fight would get stopped a total of three times after Rothwell accidentally kicked Struve’s groin twice.

Struve was writhing in pain both times but elected to fight on with Rothwell getting a point deducted after the second groin kick. In the end, it didn’t matter as Rothwell eventually managed to shell up Struve as he landed a barrage of strikes to get the second-round victory.

You can watch the finish below:

After being docked a point, @RothwellFighter came out swinging for the fences and got the finish #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/O3DntQP9F2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2019

What did you think of that fight?