Ben Rothwell Bests Stefan Struve In Odd Fight – UFC DC Highlights

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Rothwell Struve
Ben Rothwell returned to winning ways in what turned out to be one of the oddest fights in recent memory.

Rothwell took on Stefan Struve in a heavyweight encounter on the main card of UFC DC on Saturday night. The fight would get stopped a total of three times after Rothwell accidentally kicked Struve’s groin twice.

Struve was writhing in pain both times but elected to fight on with Rothwell getting a point deducted after the second groin kick. In the end, it didn’t matter as Rothwell eventually managed to shell up Struve as he landed a barrage of strikes to get the second-round victory.

You can watch the finish below:

