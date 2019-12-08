Ben Rothwell Bests Stefan Struve In Odd Fight – UFC DC Highlights

Ben Rothwell returned to winning ways in what turned out to be one of the oddest fights in recent memory.
Rothwell took on Stefan Struve in a heavyweight encounter on the main card of UFC DC on Saturday night. The fight would get stopped a total of three times after Rothwell accidentally kicked Struve’s groin twice.
Struve was writhing in pain both times but elected to fight on with Rothwell getting a point deducted after the second groin kick. In the end, it didn’t matter as Rothwell eventually managed to shell up Struve as he landed a barrage of strikes to get the second-round victory.
You can watch the finish below:
