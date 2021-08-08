As far as Ben Askren and Henry Cejudo are concerned, Gable Steveson is destined for greatness.

Steveson recently won a gold medal in wrestling at the Olympics after a remarkable late comeback saw him make headlines across the combat sports world.

And although Steveson looks likely to head to the WWE — having also notably wrestled with Brock Lesnar in the past — Askren feels with less than two years of training in MMA, the 21-year-old could be unstoppable.

“18 months training MMA and tell me who on earth is beating him? Freaking NO ONE”

Cejudo echoed those feelings as he believes Steveson can excel no matter where he goes.

“Welcome to Olympic Champion Mountain. Since the first time I saw you wrestle at the trials I knew you were special. The impossible is nothing for what ever you decide to do after wrestling. Whether it’s Wrestling, NFL, WWE, or UFC. @GableSteveson”

Steveson certainly has a bright future.