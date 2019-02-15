Ben Askren Gets Hilariously Trolled By UFC

Ben Askren gets trolled by the UFC’s official website through the power of social media. The former ONE welterweight champion is slated to meet former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a bout at the upcoming UFC 235 pay-per-view event.

This fight was originally slated to take place at UFC 233 but once the event was cancelled the promotion moved the bout. This marks a big bout for Askren as it will be his promotional debut. It’s also one of the biggest matches that he’s been part of in recent memory.

However, that hasn’t stopped the UFC from having fun with him. In fact, their official website has yet to add his profile picture and is just a figure. At first, they didn’t even have it look like him. However, once Askren pointed this out, the UFC made some slight changes by adding some hair.

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.

