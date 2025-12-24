Ben Askren Casts Doubt on Kamaru Usman’s Title Shot Case

Ben Askren does not like the idea of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman getting the next title shot. On the other hand, Islam Makhachev, the newly crowned 170-pound UFC champion, has shown interest in fighting Usman over other contenders, calling ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ his hardest challenge.

Carlos Prates, among others, has spoken about rumors that Usman is next in line to fight the P4P king, and the latter’s manager has vowed to make Makhachev vs. Usman happen in 2026.

However, Askren does not like the idea and believes the other top contenders have done enough to fight for the title over Kamaru Usman. ‘Funky’ told Helen Yee Sports:

“I don’t want to sound too biased, but I really don’t [think Kamaru Usman deserves a title shot]. He obviously was a champion for a long time, but it’s been a little bit, and he has had a few more losses recently. The welterweight belt has changed hands a whole lot of times… I feel like the newer guys at welterweight have done enough to justify title shots for themselves, and I don’t like it, and I know the favorite card gets played sometimes in MMA with Dana [White].

Ben Askren thinks Ian Machado Garry has earned a title shot

Ben Askren picked Ian Machado Garry as the next contender who he thinks deserves a title shot. Garry is ranked No. 3 in the 170-pound division. His only loss in MMA came on short notice against Shavkat Rakhmonov in 2024.

In 2025, ‘The Future’ beat Carlos Prates on short notice and most recently cruised to another unanimous decision win against former champion Belal Muhammad.

While many agree that Garry deserves a title shot, his lack of finishes in the UFC has made him a less appealing future title challenger. However, ‘Funky’ thinks the Irishman has earned a title shot. In the same interview, he added:

“I like to see when the guys earn it. I don’t love Ian Garry, but I really think he has earned it.”

Check out Ben Askren’s comments below: