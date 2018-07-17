Bellator Reveals Lineup For Welterweight Tournament

Bellator is set to host a 10-man welterweight tournament that will feature the promotion’s biggest names at 170 pounds.

The bracket features the following names:

Yaroslav Amosov

Jon Fitch

Neiman Gracie

Andrey Koreshkov

Lorenz Larkin

Douglas Lima

Rory MacDonald

Michael Page

Ed Ruth

Bellator President Scott Coker made the announcement official at a press conference for the U.S. launch for streaming service DAZN. MMA Fighting reports that a 10th and final participant has yet to be named.

The first bout of the tournament will take place at Bellator 205 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California on September 29th. It will be a trilogy bout between Lima and Koreshkov as each man holds a win over the other.

On the same card, Rory MacDonald will challenge Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight championship in the main event. It will be Bellator’s first event airing on the DAZN platform, a streaming service that requires a $9.99 a month subscription.