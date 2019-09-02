Bellator 234 Set To Be Headlined By Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell

Spread the word!













Fresh off his win over Matt Mitrione, Sergei Kharitonov will now headline another Bellator show.

Kharitonov knocked Mitrione out in their rematch which took place in the main event of Bellator 225 last month. And according to MMA Fighting, he will return to the cage on November 14 when he faces Linton Vassell in the headliner for Bellator 234. The event will take place at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The news was first announced by Bellator 170-pounder Haim Gozali who will also be competing in the event:

In total, Kharitonov is on an eight-fight unbeaten run which includes two no contests. As for Vassell, he had an unsuccessful heavyweight debut after getting outpointed by Valentin Moldavsky earlier this year. He is now on a three-fight losing streak.

Also confirmed for Bellator 234 is the co-main event which features a lightweight bout between Roger Huerta and Sidney Outlaw. Recent women’s featherweight title challenger Olga Rubin is also in action as she meets Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh.

What do you think of the card so far?