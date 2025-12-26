Belal Muhammad Eyes “Trash Of The [UFC Welterweight] Division” For A Wrestling Showdown At RAF

Belal Muhammad already has a name in mind for his next challenge, but it lies outside the UFC’s plans.

Last weekend, Muhammad saw his recent run of setbacks extend beyond the Octagon when he took on reigning Real American Freestyle welterweight champion David Carr at RAF 4 inside the Fishers Event Center in Indiana.

After a fast-paced opening from “Remember the Name,” Carr quickly took control of the bout, securing a dominant technical fall to retain his title just 30 seconds into the second period.

No surprises here as David Carr defends his belt against former UFC Champ Belal Muhammad via 10-0 Tech!



The king remains on top, who can challenge the young stud next? pic.twitter.com/C1yK5bMXzI — The Barn Session – Wrestling Podcast (@TheBarnSession) December 21, 2025

Despite the one-sided result, the former UFC 170-pound champion embraced the challenge and remains eager for another run on the wrestling mats, with a familiar rival already on his radar in Colby Covington.

Notably, Covington is scheduled to make his promotional debut when he faces former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold on Jan. 10 in the main event of RAF 5, taking place at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

UPDATED RAF05 CARD🔥



Watch exclusively on @foxnation



Get tickets here 👉 https://t.co/5s4Lwa4wLa pic.twitter.com/e9187bVH3g — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) December 24, 2025

Belal Muhammad Wants Colby Covington Next At RAF

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Belal Muhammad reflected on his experience competing in a freestyle wrestling bout under the RAF banner. “Remember the Name” said the outing only fueled his desire to return to the mats and pointed to a long-standing rival he has been calling out since 2017, Colby Covington.

“Hopefully they give me another shot,” Muhammad said.” Hopefully, we get an easier guy. We got, what’s his name? Colby Covington. He’s going against Rockhold in Miami in January, maybe we’ll be there. Maybe we’ll get the winner of that one. If that was the best guy in the world, and we did well against him, we’ll see what we’ll do against the trash of the division, Colby.”

Belal Muhammad last competed inside the Octagon at UFC Qatar in November, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Ian Machado Garry. Before that setback, the 37-year-old Chicago native failed to retain his welterweight title after coming up short against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 this past May.