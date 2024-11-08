Watch: Bare Knuckle Goes Wet – Wild Water Fights Take Combat Sports to a New Level

Bare knuckle fights have taken place for decades now – but have you ever seen one that ends with an opponent being submerged under water?

We’re guessing the answer is no. Either way, it’s pretty crazy. Throughout the course of time, human beings have been fighting in one way or another through the use of physical combat. It’s just nature, in many ways.

One of the purest forms in which you can do that is through bare knuckle fighting. It’s stripped back, it’s raw, and it can get pretty wild pretty quickly. In the present day, BKFC has proven that there’s still an appetite for bare knuckle fighting – and that much is an understatement.

Now, in a promotion called Yatcha Club, things are getting even weirder with fights taking place in quite literally any setting imaginable.

Bare knuckle water fight looks crazy

In the Yatcha Club Vale Tudo fight, there are very little rules that apply. That makes sense given that Vale Tudo is essentially a free-for-all kind of combat, but seeing it actually play out is pretty wild. What’s even more crazy, of course, is that it’s taking place in water.

In addition to the physical restraints of having to shift through water in order to get to your opponent, these bare knuckle warriors have to essentially deal with an unlimited rule set. They’re able to do everything possible in order to pick up the victory and, from the outside looking in, it seems as if this could be one of the craziest combat sports we’ve ever seen.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see anything like this take off in the mainstream for obvious reasons. With that being said, bare knuckle is all the rage these days, and following the apparent success of Power Slap, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see this become more prominent in other countries.

