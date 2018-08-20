Arrest Warrant Issued For Andrea Lee’s Husband

An arrest warrant has been issued for UFC flyweight Andrea Lee’s husband.

Lee’s husband, Donald Aaron, has now officially been charged for involvement in a domestic violence case. The 43-year-old reportedly choked Lee at their home in Shreveport, Lousiana. He also threatened to put a cigarette out on her arm, amongst other things.

Friend and teammate of Lee’s, Andy Nguyen, spoke on the matter. Aaron is being charged with domestic battery abuse and one count of false imprisonment. This incident makes headlines after Donald had already been heavily criticized in the media after being pictured with Nazi tattoos on his body.

After the story made the rounds, both Lee and Donald defended his decision not to have them removed or covered up. Donald has also had issues with the law in the past. In 2009 he was found guilty of negligent homicide in the death of Ronald Jamison.

Donald shot Jamison several times near his home. He has also seen jail time for assaulting his ex-wife’s fiance.

The Shreveport Police Department released this statement (via MMA Fighting):