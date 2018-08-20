Arrest Warrant Issued For Andrea Lee’s Husband

An arrest warrant has been issued for UFC flyweight Andrea Lee’s husband.
Lee’s husband, Donald Aaron, has now officially been charged for involvement in a domestic violence case. The 43-year-old reportedly choked Lee at their home in Shreveport, Lousiana. He also threatened to put a cigarette out on her arm, amongst other things.
Friend and teammate of Lee’s, Andy Nguyen, spoke on the matter. Aaron is being charged with domestic battery abuse and one count of false imprisonment. This incident makes headlines after Donald had already been heavily criticized in the media after being pictured with Nazi tattoos on his body.
After the story made the rounds, both Lee and Donald defended his decision not to have them removed or covered up. Donald has also had issues with the law in the past. In 2009 he was found guilty of negligent homicide in the death of Ronald Jamison.
Donald shot Jamison several times near his home. He has also seen jail time for assaulting his ex-wife’s fiance.
The Shreveport Police Department released this statement (via MMA Fighting):
“Shreveport Police have procured a warrant for a man in connection with an early May domestic incident.
“On May 5, 2018, Shreveport Police received reports of a domestic abuse battery that occurred in the 4200 block of Wildwood Drive. Arriving officers learned that 43-year-old Donald Aaron, of the 4200 block of Wildwood Drive, allegedly battered the victim causing minor injury. Officers interviewed witnesses and the victim and collected physical evidence.
“Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit were assigned to the case and following additional interviews, procured warrants for Aaron charging him with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery and one count of False Imprisonment. His bond totals $2,500.00. Investigators believe that Aaron may be in Georgia.
“Police are asking anyone with information on Aaron’s exact whereabouts to contact investigators at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app P3 Tips.”