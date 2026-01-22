Arnold Allen Is Happy To be a ‘Food Cuck’ This Week: “I’ll sit in a nice little chair in the corner”

No. 6-ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen returns to the octagon this weekend at UFC 324 opposite Team Fighting Nerds’ Jean Silva. The British fighter hasn’t entered the octagon since July 2024.

When Allen joined the UFC in 2015, he racked up 10 back-to-back wins before losing to Max Holloway in 2023. The following year, he met Movsar Evloev and lost by unanimous decision.

In 2024, ‘Almighty’ snapped his two-fight losing skid by beating Giga Chikadze at UFC 304. With his win, he once more positioned himself firmly back in the title conversation. However, a shoulder injury kept him out of action for nearly 18 months.

Following recovery and rehabilitation, Allen will now face Jean Silva this weekend. ‘Lord’, who is currently the No. 10-ranked featherweight, is coming off a loss in his last fight to Diego Lopes. Allen expects to give Silva the same fate and then get a number-one contender bout next. On media day, he told MMA Junkie:

“Winning here may not give me a title fight, but give me a number one contender fight next… I want that title fight.”

Alexander Volkanovski is the current and two-time 145-pound UFC champion. ‘The Great’ is going to defend his title at UFC 325 later this month, opposite Diego Lopes in a rematch. After that, the next two contenders who are in line for a championship opportunity are Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy.

Hence, a number one contender bout for the Brit makes perfect sense if he wins this weekend.

Arnold Allen speaks on how he will celebrate his 32nd birthday: “I’ll buy a cake for my team, and I’m going to watch them boys eat it”

Arnold Allen, who is known for his great sense of humor, once again showcased it during his UFC 324 media day interaction with MMA Junkie. When asked how he plans to cut weight for the fight while also celebrating his 32nd birthday on January 22, he jokingly added:

“It’s the first time in nearly 20 years of fighting that I’m actually going to be cutting weight on my birthday, so that’s kind of s**t. When I’m in camp or fight week, I become a little bit of a food cuck. I’ll sit in a nice little chair in the corner, I’ll buy a cake for my team, and I’m going to watch them boys eat it, and I’m going to love every minute of it.”

Check out Arnold Allen’s comments below (6:45):

We at Low Kick MMA wish Arnold Allen a very happy birthday and the best for his upcoming fight.