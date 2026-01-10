Arnold Allen reveals how jacked he got in time off due to shoulder injury

UFC star Arnold Allen has been on quite the physical journey during his time away from the cage due to a shoulder injury.

For many years now, Arnold Allen has been a really intriguing contender in the UFC’s featherweight division. However, in the wake of defeats to Max Holloway and Movsar Evloev, many were left to wonder whether or not he’d ever reach a title shot. Then, in his most recent outing back in summer 2024, he defeated Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision in Manchester to prove that he is still a valid candidate for the gold at 145 pounds.

Then, however, Arnold Allen suffered a nasty shoulder injury, forcing him out of action for quite some time. He is set to return at UFC 324 next month, where he is scheduled to go head to head with Jean Silva. If he wins, and does so decisively, he could well be back on the verge of getting a crack at the world title.

In a recent interview, Arnold Allen spoke about how much he improved himself in the weight room as a result of his time away from active competition.

"I was pretty heavy. I wasn't fat. You know, I wasn't like Paddy the Baddie kind of fat.



Arnold Allen discusses how he got jacked

“I was like 190, but stacked. I was able to do my rehab work, a lot of lifting weights and squatting, deadlifting, and with no fight on the horizon, I was able to eat what I want.”

As we look ahead to the fight against Silva, it’ll be interesting to see how the time off has impacted Allen. He’s a pretty great fighter when he’s at his very best, but Silva is someone who, in his own right, feels like he could compete for the title if he can string a good few wins together.

Whatever the case may be, Allen needs to make a statement. Lerone Murphy has now emerged as the main British star in the featherweight division, and ‘Almighty’ will want to re-establish himself as someone who can cause the big names some problems.