Arman Tsarukyan is open to UFC backup role for huge upcoming fights

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has said he’s willing to serve as the backup fighter for either Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira or Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier.

For the longest time, Arman Tsarukyan has been seen as a top contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. Unfortunately, after pulling out of his title fight with Islam Makhachev due to injury, he’s also been viewed as someone who perhaps isn’t that reliable within the championship picture.

Either way, Arman Tsarukyan is a talented fighter – but he needs a dance partner if he wants to continue proving himself at the elite level. A lot of the bigger names at 155 pounds are currently matched up and two of the most notable upcoming bouts are Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier.

In a recent interview, Tsaryukan made it known that he’d be open to some kind of backup role for either contest.

Arman Tsarukyan knows he needs to take chances

“I am not sure if that’s needed, but if they offer me that, I will definitely back it up,” Tsarukyan said in a recent press conference (h/t Red Corner MMA). “Yes, I will be ready. I am flying back to the U.S. now and will be staying there so in case anyone is injured, and (if) the UFC asks me if I am ready, I will say yes.”

“Absolutely, positive,” Tsarukyan said on being the reserve for Holloway vs. Poirier. “I need to take chances now. I got injured, and this injury was misinterpreted. The doctor didn’t let everybody know what really happened, so some people still think I ducked that fight. Now I just need to get back on track, so I’m going to do whatever the UFC tells (me).”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Arman is ready – or at least, that’s how it seems.