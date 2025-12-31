Arman Tsarukyan Shuts Down Talk of Grappling Match With Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan has revealed why a potential grappling match with Islam Makhachev will never happen.

‘Ahalkalakets’ has kept himself busy after being denied a title shot in the UFC. He most recently faced off against Sharaputdin Magomedov in Armenia under the Hype FC banner, and the grappling bout ended in a draw after six minutes.

After the Magomedov bout, Tsarukyan was informed by Red Corner MMA that Makhachev is not interested in meeting Tsarukyan in a grappling match because the Russian believes that from such outings, he can’t make the kind of money he makes in the UFC. Tsarukyan also seconds Makhachev’s thoughts. He said:

“In the short term, this grappling match won’t happen. Because Islam makes very big money in the UFC. I don’t think anybody can afford to pay him that amount of money.”

Tsarukyan made his UFC debut against Islam Makhachev in 2019, losing by unanimous decision. In 2025, at UFC 311, when Makhachev was the lightweight champion, Tsarukyan was slated to challenge him for the title. However, ‘Ahalkalakets’ withdrew from the bout because of a back injury.

Sharaputdin Magomedov’s Coach Calls for a Muay Thai Showdown Between ‘Bullet’ and Arman Tsarukyan

Before the recent contest between Arman Tsarukyan and Sharaputdin Magomedov, the latter’s coach, Gor Azizyan, admitted that a draw in the grappling bout with Tsarukyan could be considered a win for ‘Bullet’ as grappling is Tsarukyan’s stronghold and Magomedov is a Muay Thai striker.

Azizyan hence suggested a potential Muay Thai match between the two. He told Red Corner MMA:

“If he manages to defend everything, that alone would be a win for him, right? Even a draw would be a win for Shara, since this isn’t his discipline… Imagine what would happen if Arman faced Shara in a Muay Thai match. He wouldn’t even be able to defend himself.”

Check out Gor Azizyan’s comments below: