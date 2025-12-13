Arman Tsarukyan Makes Surprising Confession While Speaking About His Nutritionist

No. 1 UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, while speaking about his nutritionist, confessed that he missed weight earlier this year.

Tsarukyan was slated to fight then-155-pound champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 311. However, the Armenian fighter pulled out of the bout at the last moment because of a back injury. While some fans believed Tsarukyan hurt his back while demonstrating his flexibility to Nina Marie Daniele in a vlog, many disagreed that

‘Ahalkalakets’ suffered a back injury. Others said he was unable to make weight and withdrew before hitting the scales.

In a recent video, Tsarukyan, while joking about his nutritionist, admitted:

“Our nutritionist is bull**it.” Don’t work with him. This time, he worked 100%. We didn’t miss weight like last time.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

😅 Arman admits he missed weight last time. (Via: caponutrition)



pic.twitter.com/4Sb7kYPqEN — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 12, 2025

After pulling out of UFC 311, Tsarukyan made weight and was the official backup for the UFC 317 headliner. Recently, he also made weight for his bout against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar and won by Round 2 submission.

Dana White Sends Blunt Message to Arman Tsarukyan

UFC CEO Dana White recently discussed why Arman Tsarukyan did not get a second title fight. White has previously stated that ‘Ahalkalakets’ will have to work his way up for another title shot, after withdrawing from UFC 311.

In another interview with The Mac Life, White opined that the promotion’s relationship with the 29-year-old remains positive and Tsarukyan knows what’s happening behind he scenes:

“He’s here. We haven’t cut him, we don’t dislike him. It is what it is. Arman knows how this played out behind the scenes. He knows, we all f**king know.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

Dana White on Arman Tsarukyan working his way back to the title:



"Paddy Pimblett layed it out pretty well"



“He’s here. We haven’t cut him, we don’t dislike him. It is what it is. Arman knows how this played out behind the scenes. He knows, we ALL f**king know.”



via @TheMacLife pic.twitter.com/abgFuTNZDw — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 11, 2025

Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will compete for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324, and the winner will meet champion Ilia Topuria later in 2026. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan’s wish to fight BMF champion Max Holloway was also denied as Holloway and Charles Oliveira will meet in a rematch at UFC 326.