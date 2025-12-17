Arman Tsarukyan’s future: Henry Cejudo understands why he was snubbed

Former two-weight world champion Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan not getting a world title shot.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is in a tricky spot right now. While he may have gone straight through Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, and made it clear that he was happy to do a quick turnaround for the big Paramount event in January, the UFC decided to go in a different direction by booking Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett for the UFC interim lightweight championship.

Many fans were confused as to why exactly this was the fight they picked, but it quickly became obvious when Dana White suggested that there were issues behind the scenes with Arman Tsarukyan that the promotion was dealing with. So, right now, it seems like Arman will have to win at least one more fight before even being considered for that kind of main event spot again.

In a recent interview, Henry Cejudo, who has had his own problems with the UFC in the past, gave his thoughts on why Arman Tsarukyan didn’t get the call.

Henry Cejudo on lightweight title contention says he understands why Dana White didn’t give Arman Tsarukyan a title shot 😬



“I thought Arman Tsarukyan deserved it. I can see why Dana White and the UFC didn’t give it to him because he didn’t fight when they needed him to. You had… pic.twitter.com/5GArrlDpZ5 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 15, 2025

Henry Cejudo’s view on UFC snubbing Arman Tsarukyan

“I thought Arman Tsarukyan deserved it,” Cejudo told MMA Arena (h/t Red Corner MMA). “But I can see why Dana White and the UFC didn’t give it to him because he didn’t fight when they needed him to. He had the opportunity, so now he says get to the back of the line. If I’m Arman, I’m looking to fight as frequently as I possibly can because you’ve got to get better.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of who you back in this debate, it certainly feels like it’s going to be a while before we see Tsarukyan getting booked for a world title shot – unless he’s able to get involved on short notice, that is.