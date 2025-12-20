Jake Paul Injury Update: MVP CEO Confirms 6 Week Recovery Timeline

Anthony Joshua sent Jake Paul to the shadow realm with a Round 6 knockout earlier tonight at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Although many expected Joshua to finish ‘The Problem Child’ early in the fight, he managed to survive by moving around the ring.

Finally, in the fifth round of the heavyweight boxing match, Paul was knocked down twice, but managed to beat the count. In the sixth round, after being knocked down once again, he got back to his feet, but Joshua gave him no time to recover and sent him crashing to the canvas the fourth time. This time, Paul didn’t manage to beat the count and lost by TKO.

This photo of Anthony Joshua's KO of Jake Paul 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MtTxuCRuk0 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 20, 2025

This was Jake Paul’s toughest outing to date, and despite the loss, his performance has impressed many in the boxing world.

After the loss, ‘The Problem Child’ revealed that he suffered a double broken jaw while sharing the squared circle with ‘AJ.’ Paul posted about the injury on his socials:

“Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days.”

Check out Jake Paul’s post below:

Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/8R8NK4OeUv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

In another subsequent post, from the hospital, the 28-year-old gave a further update, stating:

“Broken jaw, guys, thanks for all the support. I’m ok 👍🏽”

MVP CEO comments on Jake Paul’s injury

Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian also informed the media about Jake Paul’s jaw injury. Bidarian said Paul will recover in four to six weeks.

“Yeah, we think he broke his jaw. He’s fine. We met with Netflix afterwards. He took a shower, and he drove himself to the hospital. A broken jaw is very common in sports, especially in boxing and MMA, and I think the recovery time from the doctors and surgeons we’ve already talked to is four to six weeks.”

Check out Nakisa Bidarian‘s comments below (7:48):

As Paul was knocked out, he will likely receive a 45-day minimum suspension by the Florida State Athletic Commission. The YouTuber-turned-boxer now wants to move back down the scale and continue chasing a world title in the cruiserweight division. He wrote on X:

“Jaw broken. Heart and b*lls intact. Time to rest, recover, and return to Cruiserweight.”