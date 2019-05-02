Angela Hill Steps In For Felice Herrig At UFC 238

After stepping in on short notice just last month, Angela Hill will be doing the same once again.

Hill will replace the injured Felice Herrig for her women’s strawweight bout against Xiaonan Yan at UFC 238 on June 8.

An Illinois native, Herrig was due to compete on the Chicago card until she suffered a torn ACL which required surgery.

UFC officials confirmed Wednesday that “Overkill” would now face Yan instead.

Hill, of course, stepped in for Jessica Penne to take on Jodie Esquibel at UFC Fort Lauderdale last weekend.

She got back to winning ways with a unanimous decision win and will look to make it two consecutive victories for the first time in her UFC career.

As for Yan, the Chinese strawweight is 3-0 in the UFC and most recently, defeated Syuri Kondo via unanimous decision in November.

UFC 238 is headlined by a double header of title fights as flyweight champion Henry Cejudo collides with Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt for the first time against Jessica Eye.